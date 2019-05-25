As pools open for holiday weekend, police stress safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Memorial Day weekend is here and that means pools are opening and Henrico Fire and Police officials want to remind you of ways to be safe when you take a dip in the pool.

“Always make sure you’re swimming with a buddy. Parents, always make sure that your younger children don’t go to the pool alone," said John Waters with Henrico Police.

Here’s what you can do if you see someone drowning, without jumping in the water.

“Using a object such as a stick or rope or even an inflatable that you can throw to the person," said Waters.

Others told CBS 6 they chose the James River over a pool.

“Pool's really crowded since it’s opening weekend, so we decided to come to Belle Isle," said Jake Weiss.

“We brought our dog Tiger, and he’s getting pretty hot and we figured a dip in the water might be a good idea and it’s been his first swim," added Christopher Mills.