‘Persons of interest’ in Fan homicide arrested after multiple tips

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood.

Police released photos on May 10 of the couple last seen walking out of a business in the 2400 block of Sheila Lane towards a neighboring apartment complex.

“With the help of multiple tips, detectives have located and arrested two persons of interest in the homicide on Stuart Avenue that happened earlier this month,” Richmond Police officials said Thursday afternoon.

As a result, 41-year-old Nicole P. Andrews, of the 8200 block of Elswick Drive in Henrico and 38-year-old Donnell A. Young, of the 3400 block of Maury Street in Richmond, were arrested Thursday and charged with possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit robbery, and robbery. Additional charges are pending.

Officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Stuart Avenue for a welfare check at 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Once on scene, they found Charles P. Smith dead inside the home.

Crime Insider sources said Smith was beaten, stabbed, and robbed.

“It is tips like these that are crucial to investigations,” Major Crimes Captain James Laino said. “We’d like to thank the public for their help and ongoing assistance.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.