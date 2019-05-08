× Richmond man killed in Fan home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the man found dead in a Stuart Avenue home as Charles P. Smith IV.

Smith, 48, was found dead in his Fan neighborhood home Tuesday morning when Richmond Police arrived to conduct a welfare check along the 2000 block of Stuart Avenue.

“At this time, Richmond Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the Fan District neighborhood,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.”

Police have classified Smith’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.