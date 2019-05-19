Relief from the heat is in sight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The hottest air in over seven months moved into the region Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter.

A few widely scattered storms will be around in a few spots. Not all areas will see rain, but the storms that do develop will have some heavy downpours, and may contain some hail and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures may be slightly lower on Monday, but it will still be hot and humid.

A cold front will bring a few scattered storms during the day.

Behind this front, it will be much cooler and less humid on Tuesday.

Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop into the 50s. Some isolated 40s are possible to the northwest.

The heat and humidity will build again later in the week, and will likely hang around through the holiday weekend.

