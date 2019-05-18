5-year-old girl shot in head: ‘Thank you for praying for me!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Friends and family gathered to honor 5-year-old Kemiyah Edwards during a midday lunch put on by the Chamberlayne Youth Football and Cheer League at Kiehr Field in Henrico County.

“We decided to come together as an organization and do a fundraiser where the whole community can come together and celebrate the recovery of little Kemiyah," Kevin Franks with Chamberlayne Youth Football said.

Kemiyah was shot in the head inside her Henrico County home last month.

After spending weeks in the Intensive Care Unit at VCU Medical Center, the Henrico kindergartener walked out of the hospital earlier this month.

“It’s fun today," Kemiyah smiled as she spoke into a WTVR CBS 6 microphone.

Saturday was all for Kemiyah and her family as the community rallied to raise money for her medical bills.

“These people came out here for my baby, she got so much love," Kiera Moore, Kemiyah's mom, said. "So many people came out here and showed her so much support and everything. I love it!"

The event also was a celebration of Kemiyah's remarkable recovery.

Pastor Gregory Fisher praised "God’s goodness."

"It’s a miracle," Franks exclaimed. "God answers our prayers and we’re just thankful to have her here with us celebrating this moment with her."

Kemiyah had this message for those touched by her story.

“Thank you for praying for me every day," Kemiyah said.

Kemiyah will undergo another surgery and WTVR CBS 6 has learned that the family needs help with the massive medical bills after her month-long hospital stay. Click here if you would like to make a contribution.