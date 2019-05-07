After weeks in ICU, Henrico Kindergarten student shot in head leaves hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A few seconds of grainy cell phone video show a miraculous moment for a 5-year-old girl from Henrico County.

In the clip, Kemiyah Edwards is seen walking out of the hospital more than a month after she was struck in the head by a bullet that came through a window into her Byron Street home.

Crime Insider sources say her grandmother loaded the five-year-old Glen Lea kindergartner into a car and stopped for help at the Oak Hill Shopping Plaza a few blocks away.

After spending weeks in the Intensive Care Unit at VCU Medical Center on a ventilator and in a coma, Kemiyah's family says that their little girl's physical mobility and spunky personality have finally made a return.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up to help support Kemiyah's at-home recovery.