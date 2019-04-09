Family says 5-year-old girl shot in head by stray bullet is making progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- "She's still on a ventilator and in a coma, but she's making big progress."

Into the living room of a home on Byron Street in Henrico last Thursday afternoon, came a bullet which shattered the window and hit young Kemiyah Edwards in her head.

"The bullet came through the widow and hit her near the temple," said her aunt Monday, asking that I not identify her.

Crime Insider sources tell me her grandmother loaded the five-year-old Glen Lea kindergartner into a car and stopped for help at the Oak Hill Shopping Plaza a few blocks away.

From there she was rushed to VCU Medical Center, where she is now in critical but stable condition.

"Besides prayers we have a GoFundMe set up so she can have what she needs when she comes home," said her aunt.

Kemiyah is the only girl on both sides of her family. Her aunt credits the child's stubborn, independent spirit with a splash of tomboy for her miraculous survival. "She is very sassy, a ball of joy to be around,” she said. “Loves trolls and Minnie Mouse and Doc McStuffins."

Crime Insider sources tell me investigators don't believe the shooting was random.

Family members say they don't know who pulled the trigger, but that whoever did should be ashamed of endangering a lot of young and innocent lives.

The investigation is ongoing Kemiyah's family praying for her recovery and the gunman's arrest. "We encourage anyone that knows something to call police,” said the little girl’s aunt. “If this was your daughter, granddaughter, cousin or niece, you would want someone to come forward and say something."