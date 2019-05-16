Warming trend lasts into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It has been very comfortable the past few days with temperatures below normal.

A warming trend began Thursday afternoon, and this will last into the weekend. Highs will range from the mid 80s to lower 90s during the period.

The last 90° day at Richmond International was 92° on October 4. We typically see our first 90° temp by May 13.

A cold front will knock temperatures down a few degrees for Tuesday, but more heat is expected later next week.

Humidity levels will climb through the weekend into Monday. The cold front will bring less humid air for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will turn more humid the rest of the week.

