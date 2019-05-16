Fourth and fifth suspects arrested in connection to 2018 Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police have arrested the fourth and fifth suspect wanted in connection to a December 2018 murder in Petersburg.

Yolonda Beasley and Deanna A. Gray were recently taken into custody by detectives of the Petersburg Bureau of Police without incident.

Both women were wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Demonta Adkins that occurred in the Petersburg East Apartments on December 29, 2018.

On Tuesday, May 14, Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide, conspiracy, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was held without bond.

On Wednesday, May 15, Beasley was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact in that homicide and is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Around 1:50 p.m., on December 29, police were called to the Petersburg East Apartments on the 100 block of Croatan Drive for reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound. Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, detectives arrested and charged Danasia Gray and Sacorra Anthony with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. The third suspect, Jason Ramon Lee, was arrested on April 29, 2019, by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force working in conjunction with Petersburg Police.

Lee was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy, and murder.