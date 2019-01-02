× Two women arrested in connection to death of 21-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two women have been arrested in connection to a homicide that left a 21-year-old man dead in Petersburg.

Around 1:50 p.m., on December 29, police were called to the Petersburg East Apartments on the 100 block of Croatan Drive for reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound. Demonta Adkins, who was 21-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday detectives arrested and charged Danasia Gray and Sacorra Anthony with Homicide and Conspiracy to commit homicide. Both women were held without bond pending their arraignment in court.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that if you may have seen, or heard anything in the area of this incident to please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.