Possible meth lab found in Chesterfield home; man arrested

CHESTER, Va. — Turner Littlefield, 43, was jailed with no bond after Chesterfield Police found a small meth lab in an outdoor shed outside his Arcadia Avenue.

Police found the lab Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. as officers tried to serve Littlefield a grand larceny warrant. After getting a search warrant, officers discovered a suspicious substances.

Reportedly, police also found a teenager in the home.

The shed in which police said the small meth lab was found was connected to an art studio, according to neighbors.

Neighbors said this was the third time a meth lab was discovered at the home. They also shared that the owner of the home has let several people move in with him.

"It’s kinda scary that something like that happened so close, we just moved here to get away from a bad neighborhood," neighbor says Samantha Teehee said. "We moved away to, you know, get to a better place and it’s crazy."

Police said Littlefield has two other warrants in two other counties.

Marijuana was also found in the home during the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

This would be the second meth-related investigation in Chesterfield this week.

Police arrested four people Sunday after a meth lab was discovered in a Chesterfield apartment.

