4 arrested for making meth in Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four people were arrested after police discovered a suspected meth lab inside a Chesterfield apartment. Officers were called to the 6700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Sunday night to investigate a suspicious situation.

“The complainant reported that there were people in an apartment who should not be there. Upon arrival, officers located several people in the apartment,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Inside the apartment, officers found items and materials consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine.”

Four people were taken into custody.

Aaron S. Brown, 50, of Richmond, was charged with manufacturing a schedule I or II substance, conspiracy, possession of a schedule I or II substance, giving false ID to police and fraud, along with other outstanding warrants.

Stephanie N. Campbell, 31, of Chesterfield, was charged with manufacturing a schedule I or II substance, conspiracy and possession of a schedule I or II substance, along with an outstanding warrant.

Cassie L. Perry, 22, of Chesterfield, and James Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, were charged with manufacturing a schedule I or II substance and conspiracy.

All four people were booked in Chesterfield County Jail.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.