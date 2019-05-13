Parents share fears during vigil after ‘messages of hate’ at Godwin High School 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., -- More than a hundred parents, students and community members assembled outside the front entrance of Godwin High School for a vigil after "messages of hate" were discovered over the weekend.

Hateful words sprayed on to Mills Godwin High are now gone, but people in the community are still in disbelief and saddened that messages of hate showed up in big red letters.

School officials said a "significant amount" of vandalism, including graffiti that "depicted a violent threat" with the date May 15, was spotted at the West End school. Guns and a slew of racially charged and hateful words were sprayed on the front of the school.

"The images are hateful, disgusting and have zero place in society. We condemn these acts in the strongest terms," Henrico County Public Schools Communications Director Andy Jenks said.

The “Light Drives Out Hate” vigil was organized Monday evening by the volunteer and grassroots organization Together We Will Henrico.

Steering Committee member Tara Douglas told the crowd she became emotional and felt sick after seeing the vandalism.

"I woke up Sunday morning to hear of more spray painted expressions of hate and white supremacy, but this time on my high school," Douglas explained. "we work together to send the message that hate has no home here."

Godwin parent Lynn Williams said her daughter, who will graduate in about a month, was afraid to come to school in light of the graffiti.

"We have to stand together, all of us, we have to stand together and be here for these kids," Williams stated.

73rd District Delegate Debra Rodman (D-Henrico) and 72nd District Delegate Schuyler T. VanValkenburg listened to pleas from parents to enact laws to protect students.

Officials are looking at security footage to see who’s responsible. They are also increasing police patrols not only at Godwin, but also at near Douglas Freeman High School, which is near another incident of vandalism that happened late last week.

"When there are more police around. When you can see more police, it would tend to cut down the type of vandalism that we saw here and in the Freeman High School neighborhood," Jenks added.