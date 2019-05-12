× Henrico police investigating ‘concerning’ Godwin High School vandalism

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating vandalism at Godwin High School this morning. “The content of the vandalism is concerning,” police told CBS6, “and our detectives are investigating the potential of this being a hate crime.” Police are unaware if this vandalism is related to Thursday’s vandalism in the area of Regency Mall, but both investigations are ongoing.



If the public has any information, please reach out to use at 501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.