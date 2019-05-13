Monday off to a wet start in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect to see scattered showers across Central Virginia throughout Monday morning, with a chilly start. Temperatures are only in the mid 50s to start our workweek.

Showers will become fewer by early afternoon and temperatures will only climb into the mid and upper 60s.

Lows Monday night will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will be somewhat “cool,” with variable cloudiness and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the 40s. Rain chances should be fairly low the rest of the week. A disturbance may cause a trigger a passing shower or two Wednesday night, and a backdoor front may produce a shower or two on Friday.

Temperatures will be seasonable for the second half of the week, with highs in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s. Much warmer air is poised to move in next weekend, with highs well up into the 80s.

