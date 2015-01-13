Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies will remain clear through the evening, the overnight low will fall into the upper 20s. More clouds will arrive by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be milder, with a cold front approaching from the west. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and the front will trigger showers during the afternoon. Much colder air will move in as the front passes, producing a change to some snow showers Tuesday evening and night. A light accumulation is possible, with a coating to 1.5″ in some places. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 20s Wednesday. We’ll have a rather blustery day, as an Arctic front moves through with gusty winds and periods of cloudiness. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Lows Thursday morning will be in the teens, and highs during the afternoon will range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

We’re likely to see a bit of a warming trend Friday afternoon into early next week. Highs next weekend will range from the 40s on Saturday to the low and mid 50s Sunday. Our next system may produce a few showers by later Sunday afternoon.

