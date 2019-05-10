Powhatan K-9 who helped find missing children gets promoted to sergeant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office K-9 who recently helped track down two missing children in the woods has been promoted to sergeant.

In March, Bane, a 4-year-old a Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, sniffed out and located two missing 8-year-olds within only 15 minutes of entering the woods.

Parents and neighbors had been searching the woods for 45 minutes before they called the Powhatan Sheriff's Office and Bane.

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office and the community praised Bane’s quick work.

After the rescue, Bane was promoted to sergeant and received his new badge this week.

“Bane would also like to thank retired magistrate Jacky Whigham for sponsoring the purchase of his new badge!” said a post on Bane’s Facebook page.

Bane joined the sheriff's office in 2016. His partner is Deputy T.Q. Pasi.

