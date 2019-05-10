Couple wanted for questioning in Fan homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are seeking to identify two suspects in connection to a homicide in Richmond's Fan neighborhood.

The couple was last seen walking out of a business in the 2400 block of Sheila Lane. They left the area on foot, towards a neighboring apartment complex.

“It’s early in the investigation, but we think these individuals could be helpful in the case,” said Major Crimes Detective Sgt. M. Mocello.

Police identified the man found dead in a Stuart Avenue home as Charles P. Smith IV.

Smith, 48, was found dead in his Fan neighborhood home Tuesday morning when Richmond Police arrived to conduct a welfare check along the 2000 block of Stuart Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes these persons of interest is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

