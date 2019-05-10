‘Persons of Interest’ sought in Fan homicide
Toddler assaulted in Richmond motel dies
🌧️Hour-by-hour look at when heaviest rain will fall this weekend

Couple wanted for questioning in Fan homicide

Posted 4:16 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, May 10, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are seeking to identify two suspects in connection to a homicide in Richmond's Fan neighborhood. 

The couple was last seen walking out of a business in the 2400 block of Sheila Lane.  They left the area on foot, towards a neighboring apartment complex.

“It’s early in the investigation, but we think these individuals could be helpful in the case,” said Major Crimes Detective Sgt. M. Mocello.

Police identified the man found dead in a Stuart Avenue home as Charles P. Smith IV.

Crime Insider: Man killed in Fan home was beaten, stabbed, and robbed

Smith, 48, was found dead in his Fan neighborhood home Tuesday morning when Richmond Police arrived to conduct a welfare check along the 2000 block of Stuart Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes these persons of interest is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

