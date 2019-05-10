🌧️Here’s when the heaviest rain will fall this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will slip southward early Saturday and linger across southern Virginia and northern North Carolina over the weekend. Various pieces of energy will travel along it, keeping occasional rain and the chance for storms around the entire weekend.

Even with the threat of rain around, there will be some dry hours at times.

The highest rain chances for Saturday will be late in the afternoon through the evening and overnight. This is when some locations could pick up some decent rainfall.

On Sunday, there will be some showers around in the morning and afternoon, but it will not be a solid rain. The highest chance of some steadier rain will arrive in the evening.

Some leftover showers will linger on Monday. Between now and then, rainfall amounts of 1" to 2" will be possible with locally higher amounts.

The exact position of the front will determine if we get any thunderstorms. The best chance of storms will be across North Carolina, but a few may affect southern Virginia.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links