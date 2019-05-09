Rosie’s Gaming Emporium hosting job fair ahead of Richmond opening

RICHMOND, Va. — A job fair will be held Thursday for positions at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium which is set to open a South Richmond location in June.

On-the-spot interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Goodwill Richmond Support Center, located at 6301 Midlothian Turnpike.

The betting parlor is hiring for a variety of positions, from managing horse races to running restaurants, bars and HHR electronic gaming devices.

Officials say employee benefits include $20 a paycheck for medical and free dental and vision coverage.

Applicants, who must be 18 or older, are asked to bring a resume and dress business casual.

All positions required to obtain a license issued by Virginia Racing Commission.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will be located where a shuttered Kmart sat along Midlothian Turnpike near Chippenham Parkway.

