How you can help 5-year-old girl who is recovering after being shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The community is rallying together to help the family of a Henrico kindergartener who was shot in the head last month.

After spending weeks in the Intensive Care Unit at VCU Medical Center, 5-year-old Kemiyah Edwards walked out of the hospital on Tuesday.

CBS 6 has learned that the family needs some help with the massive medical bills after the kindergartener’s month-long stay in the hospital.

Now, community members are stepping up to help.

Those who know Kemiyah described her as a little girl with a big presence. She is a force to be reckoned with from the sidelines as she cheers on her mighty Chamberlayne Packers. It's one of her favorite places to be.

Coach Mandy Harmon says there’s no way anyone can miss the spunky kindergartener.

“She’s very outgoing, lovable. Full of spirit and life! Very energetic,” Harmon said.

It was an energy and spirit that was briefly dimmed in recent weeks as the 5-year-old recovered from being shot in the head by a stray bullet as she played outside a home on Byron Street.

Loved ones say it was incredible to see Kemiyah summon her fighting spirit as she made progress day by day until she walked out of the hospital.

“It’s amazing,” said Harmon. “It’s truly is a blessing that she’s home.”

“She remembers the people that she knew before the accident. She remembers the songs and there's video out there when she was in the hospital doing the Chamberlayne Packers cheers while she was in the hospital... So, she still remembers her cheers and we are thankful for that,” said Coach James Benson.

Benson says their whole Chamberlayne Packers youth football family is now cheering on Kemiyah and planning an upcoming fish fry fundraiser on May 18 at Kleuhr field.

He’s hoping the community will show up in droves as they try to raise funds to help with expenses beyond what Medicaid is covering for the 5-year-old.

“We are going to still need money for stuff that Medicaid doesn't cover, medical supplies, the nursing that's going to be needed. There are still going to be a lot of expenses that will need to be covered,” Benson explained.

A Facebook fundraising page has been set up to help support Kemiyah's at-home recovery.

“We wouldn’t have thought that 33 days ago… in a little more than a month that she would be getting out of the hospital. Not being wheeled out, she walked out on her own. Everybody should come out and celebrate that,” added Harmon.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.