Richmond murder fugitive arrested in Delaware traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond fugitive has been arrested in Delaware on warrants of murder and firearm charges out of Richmond.

Maurice H. Addison, 36, was arrested during a traffic stop on May 3 on US Route 40 at Glasgow Park, according to Delaware State Police.

“Task Force Officers from the First State Fugitive Task Force were advised by their counterparts in Baltimore that Addison was at a residence in the Rose Hill subdivision near Bear. Addison was observed by the Task Force Officers entering a silver 2007 Infiniti G35 and drive from the residence,” said a state police spokesperson.

Addison was taken into custody without incident during the traffic stop. He was arrested based on warrants for murder and firearms charges in Richmond.

The Richmond man is wanted in connection to the murder of Antonio R. Chalkley, 33. Chalkley was found dead in a Richmond alley along the 2700 block of Hull Street on December 20, 2018.

Addison was arraigned and is being held without bail at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, pending extradition back to Virginia.