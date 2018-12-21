Richmond man found dead in alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released the name of the man found dead in a Richmond alley.

Antonio R. Chalkley, 33, of Richmond, was found Thursday morning in an alley along the 2700 block of Hull Street.

While it appeared Chalkley had been shot, police said the Medical Examiner would determine his cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet released information about a person wanted for questioning in connection to Chalkley's death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.