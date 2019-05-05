Some gusty storms possible Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system tracking across southern Virginia will keep occasional showers and storms around Sunday afternoon and early evening.

As low pressure passes by, some stronger storms will be possible, mostly across southeastern Virginia. A few storms may produce strong wind gusts. Isolated storms could produce rotation, but that threat is very low.

Cooler and less humid air will arrive behind a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will be in the 50s. Comfortable levels of humidity will be around the first half of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links