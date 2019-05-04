Some gusty storms possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be many dry hours this weekend, but an approaching storm system will bring some showers and storms at times through Sunday.

A few scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon, but the threat of showers and storms will increase Saturday evening, especially after sunset.

Some of the storms could have strong wind gusts and some hail. The risk of severe weather is a bit higher near and south/southwest of Richmond.

A batch of showers and possible thunder will be around Sunday morning, and these will turn much more scattered during the afternoon. The day will not be a washout, but there will be at least a few hours of rainy weather.

Storms may produce localized totals of over an inch. Higher totals will be more common across northern Virginia, where a flash flood watch is in effect.

After a cold front passes, less humid air will build in Sunday night into Monday.

