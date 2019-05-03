Extra day may be added to school year after threat closes Lancaster County schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — Officials closed schools in rural Lancaster County Friday “under the advisement of law enforcement” as a precaution after a social media threat reported Thursday.

“We have been unable to determine the credibility of a threat posted on social media; therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we will be closed,” Lancaster County Public Schools officials posted on Facebook.

As a result of the unexpected closure, which impacted the county’s primary, middle and high schools, officials said they would consider adding an extra day to the school year.

School officials said Saturday activities would go on as scheduled.

“We still do not have any credible evidence at this time,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office officials said Friday afternoon.

One parent told WTVR CBS 6 she was glad officials cancelled school, was “concerned about children missing school.”

This latest closure comes after officials dismissed classes early Wednesday, March 27 as a precaution following another social media threat.

Sheriff Patrick McCrainey told Middle Neck News the posts were related to a shooting at a house party in Middlesex County Saturday that left an 18-year-old man dead.

Officials said a juvenile was charged in that threat.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 804- 462-5111 or Lancaster County Crime Solvers at 804-46CRIME.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.