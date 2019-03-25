× Six charged with first-degree murder by mob in Locust Hill homicide

LOCUST HILL, Va. — Six people including four juveniles have been charged with first-degree murder by mob after a homicide in Locust Hill on Saturday.

Witnesses say that a fight ended in murder during a party on March 23. Now, 2 adults and 4 juveniles are being charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old.

18-year-old Elijah Baker was shot and killed while at 5046 Gen. Puller Highway after an altercation ended in gunshots being fired.

Around midnight on Saturday, the Middlesex Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a party with underaged persons and the smell of marijuana. The caller; who wished to remain anonymous, stated that there were male subjects from Lancaster County who were trying to start a fight.

Moments later another 911 call was received from the same address stating that someone had been shot.

Witnesses say that during the party, a group of uninvited individuals pulled out a handgun and began passing it around their group.

A verbal fight then began between the group members and the victim, and a witness pushed Baker into a room where he attempted to lock the door and escape through a window. As Baker was climbing out of the window, he was punched by one of the individuals who had broken through the door. Once Baker got out of the back window he ran towards his truck that was parked in the back yard of the residence, according to witness statements.

When Baker reached his truck, he was chased and shot at. Eyewitnesses say at least one additional person was shooting, as well as another group member pointing a gun.

Detectives and members of the Middlesex Sheriffs office worked around the clock for the next 24 hours and identified 6 individuals of the group.