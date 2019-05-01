Creek turns white after paint spill on I-85 in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg creek has turned completely white after an overturned tractor-trailer spilled white paint on Interstate 85 Wednesday morning.

CBS 6 reporter Matthew Fultz reports the water is a “milky white” color and he also spotted several ducks swimming in the water.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Department of Environmental Quality responded to the creek and took several photos before leaving.

The creek, called the Lieutenant's Run Creek, flows into the Appomattox River which flows into the James River.

CBS 6 is working to learn more about the spill and the harm it could pose to wildlife.

The crash occurred on I-85 north in Petersburg (north of Squirrel Level Road -- Exit 65) at approximately 6:53 a.m.

Virginia State Police say the driver, Marcus P. Epps, 33, of Amelia, Va. ran off road right onto the shoulder, striking the guardrail, overcorrected to the left forcing the tractor-trailer to overturn on the right side onto the guardrail.

The tractor-trailer was hauling several thousand pounds of white paint which spilled across the roadway.

Epps, who suffered minor injuries, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.