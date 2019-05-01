Virginia driver charged after spilling paint on interstate

PETERSBURG, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer spilled paint on the interstate and slowed traffic on I-85 north in Petersburg (north of Squirrel Level Road — Exit 65).

“A tractor hauling several thousand pounds of white paint was traveling northbound I-85 when the driver, Marcus P. Epps, 33, of Amelia, Va. ran off road right onto the shoulder, striking the guardrail, over corrected to the left forcing the tractor trailer to overturn on the right side onto the guardrail,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The load was spilled across the roadway.”

Epps, who suffered minor injuries, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The crash was reported at 6:53 a.m.

“The left lane of I-85 north is now open,” a VDOT spokesperson advised. “The right lane near mile marker 68 and the ramp from Boydton Plank Road (Route 1) to I-85 north remain closed for crash cleanup.”

Traffic was backed up for four miles at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.