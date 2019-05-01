× 75-year-old Chesterfield man killed in motorcycle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the 75-year-old Chesterfield man killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 2:55 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Lakeview Road at Branders Bridge Road involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

“A 2007 Honda Civic was turning left from Lakeview Road onto Branders Bridge Road when it was struck by a motorcycle that was traveling east on Lakeview Road,” said a police spokesperson.

The operator of the motorcycle, 75-year-old David F. Gripshover, was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.