Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.

Police said around 2:55 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Lakeview Road at Branders Bridge Road involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator was transported to VCU Medical Center where they died from their injuries. The name of the operator has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Branders Bridge Road is closed until further notice near Lakeview Avenue (Route 626) due to the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and expect delays.