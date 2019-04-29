Former Henrico daycare worker accused of child sex crimes denied bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico daycare worker accused of sexually abusing two children was denied bond Monday by a Henrico County judge.

Rahman Jordan Rypkema was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a minor under the age of 13.

The 32-year-old is a former employee at the Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center in Varina.

The first alleged incident of abuse allegedly occurred from September 2018 to February 2019. The other occurred on or about February 12, 2019.

The second incident reportedly occurred at the Henrico daycare.

Rypkema is due back in court for a hearing on Wednesday, May 1.