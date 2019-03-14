× Former Henrico daycare worker charged with sexually abusing children

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A former Henrico daycare employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually abusing children.

Rahman Jordan Rypkema, 32, is accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 13. The first incidents of abuse allegedly occurred from September 2018 to February 2019. The other occurred on or about February 12, 2019.

Rypkema is a former employee at the Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center in Varina.

He has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

The 32-year-old was arraigned inside Henrico Country Court Thursday morning. He was held without bond. His next court appearance will be April 29.

CBS 6 reached out to Rypkema’s attorney Kevin Purnell. He would not comment on the case.