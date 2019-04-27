Missing man with autism may be on foot near Virginia Center Commons, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old man who disappeared Saturday afternoon in Henrico County.

Lt. Anthony Mehfoud with Henrico Police said Jervelle Dixon went missing from the 10600 block of Shadrach Court near Magnolia Ridge Drive near Virginia Center Commons around 4 p.m.

“Mr. Dixon has limited verbal communication” and is believed to be on foot, Mehfoud said. Police previously said Dixon has autism.

Dixon is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has a mustache and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt and a grey hoodie.

Dixon also disappeared in October of 2018, but was later found safe.

If anyone has seen Dixon, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

