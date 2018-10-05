× Missing Henrico man with autism found safe

UPDATE: Jervelle Dixon has been found safe, according to police.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Jervelle Dixon is missing.

Henrico Police have classified him as “endangered” due to his autism.

Dixon, 25, was last seen this morning — around 6:30 a.m. — near Virginia Center Parkway. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and polka dot boxers.

He was described as 5’5” and approximately 180 pounds.

If you see him, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.