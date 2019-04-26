Teen on life support after being shot several times in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A little girls birthday party on Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico was disrupted late Thursday afternoon by the sound of rapid gunfire.

"It was scary because you didn’t know what was going on at first and everybody just froze where they were," John Morecock.

Crime insider sources say a 19-year-old man was sitting on a family member’s porch when a masked gunman came from the side of the home in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road and opened fire.

Those sources say the teen was shot more than half a dozen times.

The victim stumbled inside the house and collapsed on the living room floor.

"The lady came out the door screaming to call 911. He's been shot," recalled Morecock.

The young man was rushed to VCU Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Henrico Police. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the victim has undergone a few surgeries and remains on life support.

"It's a lot of traffic up and down here. It’s a lot of people walking over to the bus stop... and you would pretty much think it would be totally safe," explained Morecock.

Crime Insider sources confirm the gunman fled the scene on foot but may have hopped into a tan colored getaway car on Chesham Street, taking off north towards Gay Avenue.

Friday, police continued to piece together what triggered the violence.

People working nearby say the shooting seemed personal.

"Nobody knows the reason behind it and if that was just a random shooting and he just wanted to shoot people? There was a lot of targets on this street.” Morecock added.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.