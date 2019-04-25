Police: Man shot multiple times in Henrico, suspect left scene

Chester man killed on Richmond’s Southside
Posted 7:34 pm, April 25, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road for a shooting.

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital.

Henrico Police are now attempting to locate a black male suspect observed running north from the area.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

 

 

