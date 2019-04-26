Richmond Police save second elderly woman from falling victim to scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. -- The Richmond Police Department saved a second elderly woman from falling victim to a scam.

Friday, RPD posted on Facebook it had intercepted a mail package containing $11,500 that had been sent to an address in the city. They said it had been sent by an elderly woman in Pennsylvania.

Police said they believe this woman had fallen victim to the same scam, perpetrated by the same imposter as an elderly Michigan woman had.

In the most recent case, police said a man posing as an attorney called the woman in Pennsylvania, claimed that a loved one was in jail in Tennessee and that she needed to send money to a Richmond address in order for them to post bail.

Thankfully, in this case and the Michigan one (where the woman had sent $9,800), police were able to intercept the package before it was picked up by the scammer.

RPD said it continues to investigate both cases, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, but no arrests have been made at this time.