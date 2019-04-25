Richmond Police warn of scam that almost cost elderly woman nearly $10k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are warning citizens about a scam targeting elderly people that almost cost a Michigan grandma nearly $10,000.

The department says they were contacted by The Utica Police Department in Michigan on Wednesday to help with an investigation.

An official told them a man posing as an attorney called the senior citizen in their jurisdiction and claimed her grandson was being held in a Tennessee jail near his school.

The scammer said the elderly woman needed to send $9,800 in cash to an address in Richmond’s southside to bond her grandson out of jail.

The package, containing the requested cash, was due to arrive in Richmond just two hours from the time Richmond Police were notified in the phone call.

Richmond Police contacted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and officers were ultimately able to recover the package at an address in the city.

All the money was recovered.

“We are glad we could help save this woman from becoming a victim,” said Richmond Police on Facebook. “Imposters frequently target the elderly, so this is a reminder to take the necessary precautions to protect your loved ones.”

Richmond Police say they are continuing to investigate the case, but the money will soon be returned.