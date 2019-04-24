× Man arrested in connection to fatal Petersburg motel shooting

PETERSBURG, VA. — A man has been arrested in connection to a Petersburg motel shooting that left one dead on Tuesday.

Rickey Young was taken into custody without incident in connection to the fatal shooting.

Anthony Cedric Hudgins Jr. was killed at the Budget Inn Motel in the 2100 block of Jamestown Drive early Tuesday morning.

“Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” Petersburg Police spokesman Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said. “That victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to those injuries.”

If you have any information concerning this incident, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the incident, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.