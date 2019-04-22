Photo shows blue SUV wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a blue SUV that investigators believe was involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call for a person down in the 2200 block of Fairmount Avenue on Richmond’s East End around 2:33 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Yvonne D. Charity, 43, of the 2200 block of Fairmount Avenue in the middle of the roadway.

She had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Charity was transported to VCU Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or hit and run crash is asked to call Sgt. J. Nathanson at 804-393-3351 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous. The P3 Times Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Google Map for coordinates 37.542065 by -77.412949.

2200 Fairmount Ave, Richmond, VA 23223

