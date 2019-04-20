Woman critically injured in apparent hit-and-run crash in East End

At least 8 tornadoes confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash that left a woman critically injured on Richmond’s East End early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to a call for a person down in the 2200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the street.

The victium She was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the woman suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

