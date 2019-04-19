Track storms in Richmond
Virginia family finds American flag still flying in tornado wreckage

Posted 2:38 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:41PM, April 19, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Powerful video shows the moments family and friends found an American flag still flying in the wreckage of a tornado in Franklin County, Virginia.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down Friday morning west of Smith Mountain Lake.

In the video, shot by WDBJ7, you can see family and friends canvas the home that was destroyed by the severe storms. No one was hurt.

Franklin County is located in southwest Virginia in the Roanoke region.

