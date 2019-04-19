Track storms in Richmond
Serious damage reported after confirmed tornado near Smith Mountain Lake

Posted 1:15 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, April 19, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. -- Photos show property damage caused by severe storms and a confirmed tornado in Franklin County.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Smith Mountain Lake Friday morning.

The tornado led to downed trees and severe damage to buildings.

WDBJ7 reports that a home was destroyed near the intersection of U.S. 220 and Fishburn Mountain Road.

Two minor injuries have been reported.

Franklin County is located in southwest Virginia in the Roanoke region.

