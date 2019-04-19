Serious damage reported after confirmed tornado near Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. -- Photos show property damage caused by severe storms and a confirmed tornado in Franklin County.
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Smith Mountain Lake Friday morning.
The tornado led to downed trees and severe damage to buildings.
WDBJ7 reports that a home was destroyed near the intersection of U.S. 220 and Fishburn Mountain Road.
Two minor injuries have been reported.
Franklin County is located in southwest Virginia in the Roanoke region.
36.945881 -79.829674