Serious damage reported after confirmed tornado near Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. -- Photos show property damage caused by severe storms and a confirmed tornado in Franklin County.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Smith Mountain Lake Friday morning.

The tornado led to downed trees and severe damage to buildings.

WDBJ7 reports that a home was destroyed near the intersection of U.S. 220 and Fishburn Mountain Road.

Two minor injuries have been reported.

Franklin County is located in southwest Virginia in the Roanoke region.