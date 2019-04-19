Track storms in Richmond
WATCH LIVE: Virginia Severe Weather Coverage
Tornado watch: threat continues through Friday evening

RICHMOND, Va. --  A tornado watch is in effect for all areas until midnight.

A cold front will trigger showers and storms through late Friday evening.

Storms will be strong to severe with heavy downpours.  The primary severe threat will be damaging winds, possibly over 70 mph.  Large hail will occur in some storms.  Due to some atmospheric shear, isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The highest threat for the strongest storms will be from about:

  • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. across western Virginia
  • 5 p.m to midnight across the metro and central Virginia
  • 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in eastern Virginia

Multiple rounds of showers and storms could produce over three inches of rainfall, and a flood watch is in effect.

Leftover showers will exit eastern Virginia around daybreak Saturday.

