DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion officials announced the theme park will close early Friday due to the threat of severe weather.

"The park will be closing early [Friday] at 4:30 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience," the park posted on social media.

Tickets dated April 19 can now be used any day through September 2.

Storms are expected to turn more numerous Friday afternoon into the evening. The strongest storms will occur in the evening through midnight across central Virginia.

