Man charged with attempting to murder Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was charged with attempted murder after a Friday afternoon shooting in the city.

Rondario C. Walker, 29, of Coalter Street, was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.

“At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Friday, April 12, officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and found a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.”

Details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

One day after the shooting, another Richmond man was shot and killed on the same block. Police have not yet said whether the two shootings were related.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.