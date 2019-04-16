× 21-year-old man killed in Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday afternoon as 21-year-old Malik D. Banks, of Coalter Street.

“At approximately 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of random gunfire. When police arrived they located Banks in the staircase of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.”

Police have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting, nor a motive.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.