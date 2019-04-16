Henrico woman killed when tree fell on car helped mental health patients, mentored children

Jake Burns will have more with the victim’s family Tuesday on CBS 6 News at 5 and 6.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Family members are mourning the death of a woman killed Monday after a massive oak tree fell on her car as she was driving in Henrico. Monica Tamoore Bolton, 44, was driving westbound on Wilkinson Road when a burst of wind knocked the tree on her car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was driving to work to drop off something at the time, according to family.

Bolton’s mom, Ernestiny Quickbattle, and several loved ones gathered at the site of the accident Tuesday to place flowers and remember Monica.

“She was just a loving, fun-loving person, just full of life, full of it,” said Quickbattle.

Quickbattle described her daughter as happy, colorful, funny, and a woman of God.

Family members said Bolton has lived in the Richmond-area for several years and worked at Saint Joseph’s Villa in Henrico where she helped mental health patients and mentored children.

She also started a group home for at-risk youth.

“That was just the love she had in her heart,” her mom added.

Bolton attended VCU, where she ran track and helped coach local youth sports teams.

Her mom said the entire family was heartbroken and shocked by the sudden loss.

“We are holding on… we holding on,” she said.

She said the tight-knit family was dealing with the tragedy the only way they knew how.

“Just love on each other and just be closer,” she added.

Family members said Bolton would be buried in Hampton where she grew up. There is no word on funeral arrangements at this time.