Woman killed in Henrico after oak tree falls on car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — A middle-aged woman died Monday in Western Henrico after an oak tree fell on her car as she was driving.

The deadly accident happened on Wilkinson Road between Chamberlayne Rd and Brookefield Road when a burst of wind knocked an oak tree on top of the victim’s car as she was driving west on Wilkinson Road, according to police.

Police confirm that the woman died on scene.

A crash team is currently on scene and Wilkinson Road will be closed in both directions between Chamberlayne Rd and Brookefield Road while police investigate.